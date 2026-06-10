HH salutes late Chief Mpezeni’s legacy of unity, development

President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, describing him as a patriotic leader whose legacy will endure.

Speaking at Ephendukeni Palace during funeral proceedings, President Hichilema said the traditional leader worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of his people through food production and hard work.

He praised Chief Mpezeni IV for supporting government programmes, particularly free education, noting that national policies succeed when traditional leaders cooperate.

“The government can introduce policies, but if traditional leaders are not supportive of those policies, implementation becomes difficult,” he said.

The President further acknowledged the chief’s commitment to community‑driven development and local decision‑making, saying his leadership advanced the interests of his subjects.He described him as a leader whose life embodied unity, humility, respect and service.

Reflecting on the reality of death, President Hichilema urged mourners to accept loss as part of life, saying only God has authority over life and death.

“God gives life, and God takes it, when He takes it, only He knows,” he said.

He stressed the importance of according the deceased a dignified burial in line with cultural and religious traditions, and called for unity in honouring Zambia’s leaders, noting the nation’s responsibility to bury its former leaders with dignity and respect.

President Hichilema extended condolences to the bereaved family, the traditional establishment and all those affected by the chief’s death, assuring them of continued government support during the mourning period.