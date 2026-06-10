HomeNewsHH salutes late Chief Mpezeni’s legacy of unity, development

HH salutes late Chief Mpezeni’s legacy of unity, development

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
23

President Hakainde Hichilema has paid tribute to the late Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, describing him as a patriotic leader whose legacy will endure.

Speaking at Ephendukeni Palace during funeral proceedings, President Hichilema said the traditional leader worked tirelessly to improve the welfare of his people through food production and hard work.

He praised Chief Mpezeni IV for supporting government programmes, particularly free education, noting that national policies succeed when traditional leaders cooperate.

“The government can introduce policies, but if traditional leaders are not supportive of those policies, implementation becomes difficult,” he said.

The President further acknowledged the chief’s commitment to community‑driven development and local decision‑making, saying his leadership advanced the interests of his subjects.He described him as a leader whose life embodied unity, humility, respect and service.

Reflecting on the reality of death, President Hichilema urged mourners to accept loss as part of life, saying only God has authority over life and death.

“God gives life, and God takes it, when He takes it, only He knows,” he said.

He stressed the importance of according the deceased a dignified burial in line with cultural and religious traditions, and called for unity in honouring Zambia’s leaders, noting the nation’s responsibility to bury its former leaders with dignity and respect.

President Hichilema extended condolences to the bereaved family, the traditional establishment and all those affected by the chief’s death, assuring them of continued government support during the mourning period.

Previous article
UNZALARU expresses concern over delayed terminal benefits for UNZA Staff
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Creative centres are important for child development- Former Ministry of Gender and Child Development Deputy Minister

THE initiative is solely aimed at depopulating the streets with minors, as they will be kept busy and entertained-Freedom Sikazwe. FORMER Minister of Gender...

Sports associations express appreciations for the grants

STEP-UP PACKAGING FOR PROFITABLE AND SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS

Load more