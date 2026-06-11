Under Gee slams Neo Slayer’s management over show interruption  

A Sesheke-based artist has accused Neo Slayer’s management team of disrespecting his performance after allegedly interrupting his set and cutting his stage time short during a show at The Bridge Pub and Grill.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Astone Sipolopela, popularly known as Under Gee, said he felt embarrassed and unfairly treated despite having been booked to perform at the event.

“I was booked to perform there and I did so,while I was performing, someone came from nowhere and told me that my time was up because Neo Slayer was there to perform,” he said.

He added that his performance was interrupted by an individual who informed him that his time was up because Neo Slayer was ready to take the stage.

He explained that he attempted to continue his performance because he had only just started entertaining the audience.

“I told them to wait for me to finish my songs because I had just started, but they kept emphasizing that my time was up. I had to reduce my performance to just two songs to speed things up,” he said.

Under Gee highlighted that the interruption affected his performance and prevented him from ending his set properly.

“The disturbance didn’t look good to the audience watching me perform. I was unable to conclude my performance properly,” he said.

The artist further revealed that he had previous disagreements with the same individual involved in the incident, and said his frustration over the interruption contributed to his reaction.

“We had issues before the event with the same guy,” he said. “After what happened on stage, I became angry because I was disturbed over something we had already agreed on, and that led to those insults that are now circulating on social media.”

Under Gee has since apologized to his fans for his conduct and called for fair treatment and respect for upcoming artists in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, eyewitness Frank Muyaulukah, who attended the event, said the interruption occurred while Under Gee was still performing and drew immediate reactions from members of the audience.

Muyaulukah said many fans appeared unhappy with the manner in which the situation was handled, with some expressing disappointment and describing the interruption as disrespectful to both the artist and the audience.

He added that the incident quickly became a topic of discussion among patrons at the venue, with several supporters openly backing Under Gee following the altercation.