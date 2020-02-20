ZAMTEL, ZAMBIA RAILWAYS SIGN MoU TO ADDRESS COMMUNICATION NEEDS

Zamtel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Zambia Railways, a member of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group of Companies.

The MOU is meant to ensure that Zamtel provides Zambia Railways with an Integrated Communication Solution, which includes voice and data.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Zamtel Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sydney Mupeta said the digital solution will run along the line of rail from Chililabombwe to Livingstone using Zamtel’s network.

Mr. Mupeta said the Zamtel Network will be integrated with the Zambia Railways Network and host the Zambia Railways “094” number range on the Core Network to provide nationwide coverage on data and voice.

He added that as the world prepares for the 4th Industrial Revolution, businesses across the globe should take deliberate steps towards digitization.

Only businesses that will prepare for a digital future will survive the storm that is fast approaching, Mr. Mupeta said.

And speaking at the same event, Zambia Railways Chief Executive Officer Mr. Christopher Musonda said he was happy to sign the MOU with Zamtel as his company moves towards adhering to regional benchmarks for railways companies to embrace digitization.

Digitization would bring efficiency in the operations of Zambia Railways and make it more competitive in the market place, Mr. Christopher said.

Meanwhile, IDC Group CEO Mr. Mateyo Kaluba has commended the two companies for coming together to create synergies and tap into each other’s capabilities with the aim of improving service delivery and attaining product excellence.

Mr. Kaluba said the long-term aspiration of the IDC in actualizing an effective transformation program is having a portfolio of companies that are industry leaders.

