UNZA NOW PART OF MEALIE MEAL BUSINESS

University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice-Chancellor Prof. Luke Mumba has thanked Government for giving the institution of higher learning the maize processing and milling plant for training and revenue generation.

The maize processing and milling plant is a Presidential Initiative through the China Aid to establish three (3) processing and milling plants in Monze, Lusaka and Mpika.

Prof. Mumba commended government for according the University of Zambia the role of managing the smaller plant in Lusaka which is situated on the Liempe farms of the University of Zambia.



The Maize Processing and Milling Plant have two major objectives, firstly, the plant will be utilised to train human capital to manage the three (3) milling plants in Lusaka, Monze and Mpika, and then secondly, it would be used to generate revenue for the University, Said Prof. Mumba

He further indicated that the plan is also intended to spill-over benefits to people living nearby as it would create employment, be a ready market for formers, improve the quality of livelihood of the surrounding communities and be a steady source of Government revenue through tax and levies.

And Prof. Mumba also appealed to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) staff and the experts from China to assist the University in the initial stage of the plant operations.



UNZA will jointly manage the plant with Chinese experts and ZNS staff for the first three (3) years after completion of the construction and commissioning of the plant.



During this period, the Chinese experts will hand over the management of the plan to the Zambian experts, and this period will also provide an opportunity for knowledge and skills transfer.



The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Presidential Initiative, received a grant from the People’s Republic of China to establish three (3) maize processing and milling plants in Monze, Mpika and Lusaka under phase one.



The Maize Processing and Milling Plant in Lusaka was given to the University of Zambia in 2018 with the capacity to produce 40 metric tonne of maize mealie per day.

The Construction of the three (3) plants were launched by President Edgar Chagwa Lungu on 17th April 2019 at the UNZA Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre.

Related

Comments

comments