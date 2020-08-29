WAKANDA HAS FALLEN

For many years, the African community waited in anticipation for a hero, and the Marvel studios finally gave them one. Black Panther had the world excited as it was the first black superhero movie, but just as quick as he was given to us, he has been taken away.

The storyline which is a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology in the world stars Chadwick Boseman as the ruler of Wakanda a Marvel studio movie that was released in the year 2018 and caused an uprising in the black community worldwide and had fans shouting “wakanda forever” to represent a unified people.

Wakanda forever

But like everything else, every good thing comes to an end and the world is devastated about the untimely death of our hero.

The American actor, Chadwick Boseman, who is popularly known for his role as Black Panther died in the early hours of today from his 4-year battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

According to a statement posted on social media, he is said to have died in his house with his wife and family by his side.

If this isn’t one of worst things the year 2020 has yet to serve the world then I don’t know what is.

The news has left both fans and the film world stunned. Social media has not taken the king’s death lightly and fans are grieving and saying that with no king, there is no people.

His grieving family has expressed that even though he was diagnosed with cancer 4 years ago, he didn’t make it public.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love, statement by family.

He came to prominence playing real life figures such as the great baseball Jackie Robinson in the movie 42 and soul singer James Brown in Get on Up in the years 2013 and 2014 respectively.

However, it is the title of Black Panther that set our fallen hero as a household name. Black Panther was seen as a cultural milestone for having a largely black cast and a black director aswell, Ryan Coogler.

This movie had people in Zambia and all over the world dressing up in different African get ups for the premiere to show how proud it made not only the black community, but the world as a whole of the African culture.

Black Panther was also the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture at the Oscars so if you haven’t watched this iconic movie till today, you better get your mind right.

Chadwick, last year expressed his views on what the movie made him feel at the Screen Actors Guide Awards (SAGS) 2019 and this is what he had to say…

This movie has changed what it means to be young, black and talented, Chadwick said.

In honor of his memory, actors and even politicians such as the Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris have taken to Twitter to pay their respects.

Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family, Dwayne Johnson wrote.

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family, Kamala Harris said.

We wish his family our condolences through this tough time and may our king rest in peace.

Wakanda forever!

