UNZASU CALLS ON STAKEHOLDERS TO ASSIST UNZA

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) President Shadrick Mumba has appealed to all stakeholders to help finance the institution, which is experiencing economic difficulties.

Speaking during a press briefing that was held yesterday, Mr. Mumba asked government to pay a grant to the university in addition to actualizing other business opportunities in order to help the institution run and finance itself.

UNZASU president advised the government to take this matter seriously as it is of national concern.

Mr. Mumba said he is pleased with the students behaviour despite the ceasing of classes and wishes for lecturers to get paid as soon as possible.

Since the commencement of the 2019/2020 academic year most UNZA lectures have not been teaching due to non payments of their salaries.

Related

Comments

comments