HH prioritizes economic growth

President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to prioritize reviving and sustaining economic growth in order to ensure accelerated economic recovery in the country.

Speaking when he officially opened the first session of the 13th National Assembly , President Hichilema said his government is focused on improving the livelihood of Zambians by ensuring an accelerated economic recovery plan that will create a conducive environment for Zambia to become a prosperous middle income country.

He explained that his government will implement policies that will promote economic growth especially in job rich sectors such as Agriculture, as this is critical in creating employment opportunities and contributing to the prosperity of the nation.

It is only through agricultural transformation that we will end hunger and improve nutrition while accelerating economic growth, he said.

The President further stated that harnessing the opportunities in the Mining sector will also contribute to the revival of the economy and can increase earnings from exports of value added products.

Our administration is determined to ensure increased local participation and ownership in the sector, more jobs being created, as well as increased investments in the Mining sector, he said.

President Hichilema added that the Tourism sector is also a key component that will be the driving force behind reviving the country’s economy by attracting international tourists while promoting domestic tourism that will enhance the resilience of the sector.

We will put in place a robust tourism marketing strategy that will package a diversified range of tourism products such as traditional ceremonies, visual arts, culture and heritage sites, he said.

The President has therefore urged all citizens to play their role in helping revive the economy and creating a better Zambia for all and many generations to come.

