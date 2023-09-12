Shooting incident alarms UNZA students

Some students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) have expressed concern over the recent shooting incident that occurred at one of the institution’s female hostels.

On September 5, 2023, a 38-year-old man identified as George Banda of Makeni Bonaventure in Lusaka allegedly shot at a room in the hostel.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Emma Masanshabana, a first-year student, said she no longer feels safe after the incident.

“They should charge the man for what he did so that it can be a lesson to others who might do the same act. As a matter of fact, the bullet could have hit anyone,” Ms. Masanshabana said.

She called on the institution’s security team to work with the police to ensure that persons who cannot provide proof of being a student are not allowed on the campus.

Meanwhile, another first-year student, Bupe Mukola, stated that there is a need for the institution’s management to implement measures that can prevent the occurrence of such crimes around the campus.

“The management and other organizations within UNZA must sensitize students to be cautious with people they bring onto the campus,” Miss Mukola said.

She added that the shooting incident is both saddening and alarming, and she hopes that such an incident does not happen again.

However, University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) President, Chandra Choongo, said the union has collaborated with UNZA security and management to tighten security to the highest level.

Mr. Choongo highlighted that students, especially females, endanger themselves and threaten their own safety when they bring non-students to their hostels.

“In most cases, these issues are caused by students themselves, and the regulations clearly state that non-students should not enter the hostels,” he said.

Mr. Choongo further urged students to be security-conscious, advising them to follow the rules and regulations of the university.