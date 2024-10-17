UNZA votes tomorrow; What students should remember

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) elections have generated massive excitement and engagement among students and the country at large, with a notable focus on two acclaimed presidential candidates: Chabu Chabu with a slogan Power to the people and Dixon Mutambo, also known as Governor.

Social media is buzzed with slogans of some candidates which is giving the whole election a thick attention.

The slogans are out there flying and keeping the media ablaze, however the social media community might not be cognisant with some intricacies of these acclaimed leaders hence the imperative to zero in on these young emerging leaders.

Chabu Chabu’s focus is addressing academic issues.He says he wants elimination of the “No Continuous Assessment (CA), no exam” policy.

Chabu says the policy may hinder students’ academic performance.He argues that the low CAs are exacerbated by load shedding, which affects students that are staying outside campus to study effectively.

Chabu also says the delayed release of exam results is a a significant concern, particularly for students in the School of Humanities.

He emphasizes that he will resolve these, as they directly impact students’ academic journeys and progress.

History has records of him speaking for the students and lobbying for the students needs.He has some tangible works to his name which is commendable. He has demonstrated capability to resolve similar challenges in future.

However his vision seems to have a myopia. Will his focus only be on matters that arise. Does he have a future plan for the students?

Dixon Mutambo AKA Governor on the other hand says he will ensure inclusivity for persons with disabilities.How he plans to do that still remains blurry.

He centers his campaign on addressing the needs of marginalized groups, specifically students with disabilities.

He also proposes to legalize student-run businesses on campus, creating a University of Zambia Revenue Authority (UNZARA) to regulate and tax these enterprises.

How feasible is this even?

He says the initiative aims to foster entrepreneurship among students, allowing them to generate income while pursuing their studies.

It should be noted that before aspiring for Presidential position Dixon’s focus was to lead a small section of students in lifting weights at the gym.

He did not seem to be close to the students populace or demonstrated effective leadership to the students that one may point at.

Students can only question where his ambition is coming from or his ability to solve challenges.

He however carries the charisma and poise but it appears his very thin on getting things done especially on students interest.

As students vote tomorrow , the outcome will significantly shape the university’s environment and influence how well student voices are heard.

Given the vibrant turnout and enthusiasm surrounding this election, the new leadership will be under pressure to deliver on their promises and foster a more inclusive and supportive academic environment.