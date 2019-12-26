UNZASU OPPOSES UNZA MANAGEMENT’S DECISION TO PUT BUNKERS IN HOSTELS

The University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) has opposed the decision made by the university management to put bunker beds in all the hostels at the institution.

In an interview with the Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of Water and Sanitation Masho Kaloza said that the university already has a sanitation problem and that the move by management will only worsen the situation.

Meanwhile, UNZA spokesperson Brenda Bukowa stated that UNZASU has to work hand in hand with management for the betterment of the student populace.

Ms Bukowa said that management is working hard to ensure that more students are accommodated, hence the introduction of bunker beds.

She added that management wants to make sure that more students are accommodated on campus to guarantee safety as staying outside school is not safe.

However, UNZASU Minister of Information James Kazembe said that UNZASU has written letters to management expressing its displeasure on the decision and hopes they reconsider.

