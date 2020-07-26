CHEF 187’s BON APPETIT ALBUM HITS 1M

Chef 187’s hit album Bon appetit has been named as the most-streamed album in Zambia.

According to Chart data Zambia, the album has been streamed over 1 million times on BoomPlay making Chef 187 the most streamed artist in Zambia.

Chef 187 released his highly anticipated 4th album Bon Appetite on September 20, 2020 with 23 tracks.

Chef 187

The album features both local and international artists, these include Macky2, Wezi, Afunika among others and Nigeria’s top artists such as Mr P, Orezi and Skales.

Interestingly, Chef 187 recently revealed that one of his banger songs on the album ‘Coordinate’ almost didn’t make it on the track list.

Meanwhile, Chef 187 showed some love to the man behind the production of ‘Coordinate’ Mohsin Malik after the video release on July 25, 2020.

Coordinate Video

With only three days since its release the video has over 44,000 views on YouTube.

