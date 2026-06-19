Frank Ro leaves from Olijaba Entertainment 

Zambian singer Frank Ro has announced his exit from Olijaba Entertainment following the expiration of his recording contract with the label.

According to a statement, Frank Ro described the move as the beginning of a new chapter in his career as he transitions to becoming an independent artist.

“After an incredible chapter of growth, learning, and unforgettable memories, I would like to officially announce that my recording agreement with Olijaba Entertainment has come to an end,” Frank Ro said.

He expressed gratitude to the label for supporting his vision and contributing to his development.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to everyone at Olijaba Entertainment for believing in my vision, supporting my journey, and helping shape the artist I am today,” he said.

Frank Ro added that his decision to move independently would allow him greater creative freedom and a stronger connection with his supporters.

“As I enter this new season of my career, I am excited to announce that I will be moving forward as an independent artist,” he said.

Responding to Frank Ro’s announcement, Olijaba Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Mulaza Kaira popularly known as Macky 2 expressed disappointment in the love taken by Frank Ro.

“I think I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed,” King Bugar said.

Macky 2 stressed that his concerns were centred on professionalism and the future of Zambia’s music industry rather than personal grievances.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about respect for the craft and the business that sustains it,” he said.

“Olijaba Entertainment is family, yes, but more importantly it is a business entity. We invested time, resources and belief into an artist we saw greatness in.