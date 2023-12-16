Home!!! Do not use !!!Government condemns regional segregation

Government condemns regional segregation

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
171

Government officials and some members of parliament (MPs)from eastern province have condemned the Umodzi Kum’mawa group that is allegedly pushing an agenda to create regional segregation.

Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri said he believes the patriotic front (PF) party is behind the group orchestrating division in the country.

He said eastern province is thriving and everyone is included in developmental programmes brought by President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.

“The chiefs in the province are shocked and disappointed, we are all shocked and the clergy are disappointed, these few individuals are not the true representation of Eastern province,” Mr Phiri said this at a press briefing on Thursday.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha said that the Umodzi Kum’mawa clique does not mean well for Zambians and he believes that their messages incite tribalism and regional segregation.

“Easterners are peace loving Zambians and they should refuse to be dragged into any platform pushing tribalism agenda,” Mposha said.

Presidential political advisor,Levy Ngoma condemned the group and cautioned against preaching tribalism and regional talks in the country.

“I feel insulted people saying that president Hichilema doesn’t consider people from eastern province, we have easterners who have been appointed as ministers such as honourable Reuben Mtolo and Honorable Mike Mposha,” Mr Ngoma said.

Chasefu MP, Misheck Nyambose also urged the group to cease it’s agenda and stop personalizing Eastern province.

Previous article
MISA Zambia hails ATI bill approval.
Next article
Nkandu appeals for patience amid sports funding challenges
Gerald Mambwe
Gerald Mambwe
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Piling garbage at Mwasauka market worries marketeers

The mountainous garbage which lies at the exit of the market is a health hazard to the community. Marketeers at Mwasauka market in Garden...

VISITING NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES IS SADC TRADITION FOR A NEW PRESIDENT-HH

LEGENDARY FOOTBALL COMMENTATOR DENNIS LIWEWE REMEMBERED

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service