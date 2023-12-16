Government condemns regional segregation

Government officials and some members of parliament (MPs)from eastern province have condemned the Umodzi Kum’mawa group that is allegedly pushing an agenda to create regional segregation.

Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri said he believes the patriotic front (PF) party is behind the group orchestrating division in the country.

He said eastern province is thriving and everyone is included in developmental programmes brought by President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration.

“The chiefs in the province are shocked and disappointed, we are all shocked and the clergy are disappointed, these few individuals are not the true representation of Eastern province,” Mr Phiri said this at a press briefing on Thursday.

Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Mike Mposha said that the Umodzi Kum’mawa clique does not mean well for Zambians and he believes that their messages incite tribalism and regional segregation.

“Easterners are peace loving Zambians and they should refuse to be dragged into any platform pushing tribalism agenda,” Mposha said.

Presidential political advisor,Levy Ngoma condemned the group and cautioned against preaching tribalism and regional talks in the country.

“I feel insulted people saying that president Hichilema doesn’t consider people from eastern province, we have easterners who have been appointed as ministers such as honourable Reuben Mtolo and Honorable Mike Mposha,” Mr Ngoma said.

Chasefu MP, Misheck Nyambose also urged the group to cease it’s agenda and stop personalizing Eastern province.