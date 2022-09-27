29,000 young people access sexual reproductive health services in Chilenje and Mtendere

Africa Directions says Zambia emerged with the highest score in the Transforming Lives pilot project conducted in six countries after more than 29, 000 young people accessed sexual reproductive health services at Chilenje and Mtendere health centres.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Africa Directions Zambia Executive Director, Mark Chilongu said that the project, which was aimed at monitoring social accountability for sexual reproductive health and rights services for young people at health facilities, was conducted in Botswana, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Malawi, and Zambia.

“The project started in 2018 and it has seen us upto March 31, 2022 and Zambia has scored the highest number of young people who took part. We thank the Ministry of Health for having provided the space for the organisation to assist young people, specifically in Mtendere and Chilenje, said Chilongu.

He attributed the success of the project to the use of the MobiSAFAIDS App at Lusaka’s M’tendere clinic and Chilenje Level One Hospital as it helped the organisation monitor other shortages in hospitals like drugs and contraceptives.

Meanwhile , Monde Luyando, a nursing officer at Chilenje Level One Hospital disclosed that very few health workers were trained in Adolescent health services, hence, the many complaints by young people.

“The reason for the project by Africa Directions was also to determine whether it is true or not that young people were denied access to health services. We received alot of complaints and I can attest that very few health workers were trained in dealing with adolescent health services,” Luyando said.

The nursing officer further applauded the introduction of the MobiSAFAIDS mobile application as it was very easy for her to monitor and know the services being offered to young people.

“The application is very helpful as I can easily be able to see the complaint once a ticket is raised on the application. It has also helped in delivering quality health care to the young people,” she stressed.

And SAfAIDS programmes officer Susan Kamote said that the Transforming Lives Pilot Project has empowered young people to demand for quality health services.

“The project makes sure that young people access SRHR health services without discrimination by ensuring that the facilities are duty bearers,” she said.

Published on April 1, 2022.