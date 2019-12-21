SCHOOL TO BUILD FENCE FOR GIRLS’ SAFETY

Mfuwe Day Secondary School held a fundraising dinner on Friday aimed at building a wall fence that would enhance security at the girls’ dormitories.

Mfuwe Day headteacher Beatrice Chabala said that the school faces theft and wild animals wandering around at night, thus the need to enhance security through building a secure wall fence.

She said that some of the girls have also been sneaking out to engage in mischievous activities that may endanger their lives.

One evening, I received a report around 01:00 that a girl was lying unconscious in a drainage after disappearing for hours. We took her to the hospital and found that she was so intoxicated that she lost consciousness. Said Mrs Chabala.

His Royal Highness Chief Kakumbi and the Mambwe District Commissioner Caroline Mwanza was also in attendance at the fundraising dinner.

They urged parents to be more invested in creating a conducive environment for their children to gain a good education.

Caroline Mwanza, who was speaking on behalf of Malambo constituency Member of Parliament Makebi Zulu, said that the fence will help lower the chances of the girls going into early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

She is not a bride. Educate the girl child so that she can become the next DC. If you educate a woman, you educate a nation. said Ms Mwanza

