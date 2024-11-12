Mushrooming of unregistered universities worries HEA

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) is concerned with the increasing number of unregistered private and public universities in the country.

HEA Director General, Kazila Chinsembu, said the proliferation of unregistered private colleges and universities has tainted the higher education system, leading to a lack of respect for law and order.

“We have noted that some faith-based and youth-based institutions of higher learning are violating the law by enrolling students who do not meet the minimum entry requirements. These institutions will be deregistered,” Professor Chinsembu said.

“You cannot claim to provide opportunities to the youth by breaking the law, by evading the Higher Education Act, or by making the youth cheat their way into college.”

And HEA Quality Assurance Director, Martin Mushumba, said that the Higher Education General Regulations provides for the accreditation of learning programs in higher learning institutions

“The regulations have also provided guidance on the accreditation of training programs developed by professional bodies to be offered by higher education institutions,” Dr. Mushumba said.