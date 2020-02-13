RADIO ESSENTIAL FOR PROMOTING DIVERSIFICATION

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya has said that equipping journalists with skills that are necessary for modern radio production will promote diversified coverage of issues in Zambia.

During the World Radio Day commemoration which was under the theme Radio and Diversity, Ms Siliya noted that for radio to continue being the most accessible and reliable media available, it is important to equip producers and journalists with the skills that embrace the needs of society.

She said it was therefore necessary for tertiary education institutions to train journalists on modern radio production skills.

The university is supposed to be a place for innovative ideas to provide solutions to society, and I think in providing those solutions for society’s problems, a partnership with radio is very important. Ms Siliya said.

The Minister said various issues of importance that mirror Zambia’s cultural values, should be tackled by radio stations in order to further diversify radio coverage.

She explained that cultural and moral issues, as well as divisive ills such as tribalism and hate speech that have surfaced in Zambia, can be dealt with through diversified radio programmes.

And speaking at the same function, University of Zambia (UNZA) Vice Chancellor Luke Mumba said the university was ready to support media houses to achieve inclusiveness in radio broadcasting.

Professor Mumba said the range of expertise UNZA provides was capable of adding value to the diversity of radio broadcasting that is essential to national development.

UNZA Radio is a unique resource, which we need to use and this is where our strength is. As a research institution, we should be able to provide researched information to our nation. He said.

Prof. Mumba added that as much as political programmes were important, different perspectives needed to be covered in order to inform the processes of discourse in the country.

In Lusaka, the commemorations were held at the University of Zambia and attended by journalists from various radio stations.

