NO MEAL ALLOWANCES DURING E-LEARNING

Government says stipends such as meal allowances are physical and can only be obtained if students are available on campus.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba said since of students are not at the institution, it is difficult to pay them.

There is a discussion around this. Some of these school fees are physical fees, that is, people are in a classroom or on campus. So if they are not and are being taught online, should they pay the full amount? Those are the conversations that are happening right now. Dr. Mushimba said.

Following Government’s closure of all learning institutions, the University of Zambia (UNZA) resolved to conduct all teaching and learning activities through e-learning platforms.

In a statement, UNZA management said the e-learning platforms are now ready for access by both staff and students using Moodle and Astria platforms..

In view of this development, students and staff of the university are informed that teaching and learning activities in all programmes and courses shall commence on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Students have since been advised to register in order to access the Moodle and Astria online learning platforms.

