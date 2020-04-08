FREE FRESH MILK FOR PATIENTS AMID COVID-19

Patients at Solwezi General Hospital are receiving a nutritional boost in the form of daily deliveries of fresh milk organised by Kansanshi Foundation.

The community development arm of First Quantum Minerals (FQM) is diverting 200 litres of milk a day to the healthcare facility following the temporary closure of schools amid the global COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Solwezi General Hospital nurse giving fresh milk to patients

In these uncertain times, we need to do all we can to help our community, said FQM government affairs specialist Dr Godwin Beene.

Dr Beene said the global health crisis will have a substantial impact on the health and livelihood of many people in the country

This is a time for us all to come together, to work for the greater good of our communities, Dr Beene said.

We are very sensitive to the economic stress this public health crisis is causing in homes that are food-insecure, and in this instance, we had the resources and capabilities to help out and do the right thing, he added.

He said the mining firm remained steadfast in its mission to positively contribute to the wellbeing of its host communities.

The mining company works with local commercial farm Green Dairy to provide milk to schools in the communities it operates in, but with the widespread closures of schools due to COVID-19, the company opted to divert the dairy product to yet another key sector on its community development agenda.

Earlier this month, FQM subsidiary Kansanshi Mining Plc pledged to donate K2.1 million of medical supplies towards effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

