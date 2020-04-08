POSITIVE SIGNS FOR ZAMBIA AS NO NEW COVID 19 CASES IN 6 DAYS

Zambia has, for the sixth day in a row, not recorded any new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) but continued to register patients recovering and being discharged from treatment centres.

In his daily update on the coronavirus to the nation, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya disclosed today that seven people have so far been discharged from the 39 cases previously recorded, leaving 31 cases still active.

Dr. Chilufya said his ministry, together with other line ministries such as the Ministry of Transport and Communication and the Ministry of Home Affairs, have continued to work together in ensuring that there is a smooth management of trucks and truck drivers on the different international routes.

As we speak, we have 195 truck drivers that are quarantined at our quarantine facility at the University of Zambia Great East Campus. Out of these drivers, 147 have been screened and are all negative and will be released today to continue to their points of destination,” he said.

He added that government will continue to invest in quarantine and tracking activities to combat the spread of the virus.

He reiterated the need for members of the public to stay at home and practice high levels of hygiene by constantly washing or sanitizing their hands.

Meanwhile, opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) national chairperson Mutale Nalumango, said the unity of purpose demonstrated by Zambians when faced with a crisis is very encouraging.

Mrs. Nalumango donated 300 thermometres, liquid soap, meat and 200 bags of mealie meal to quarantine centres on behalf of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Other stakeholders such as the Zambia Republic Party, Bread of Life, Zambia DNA, and New Congress Party have also donated bags of mealie meal, money and other assorted items.

So far only one person died as a result of COVID-19 in Zambia while Africa as a continent has recorded a total of 543 deaths as of today.

