From Kalikiliki compound to Boxing glory: the inspiring Journey of David Mwale

David Mwale’s journey from the humble streets of Kalikiliki Compound to becoming the African Boxing Union ABU Bantamweight weight champion, a rising star in the boxing world is nothing short of remarkable story.

Born on February 12, 1999, David found comfort and inspiration in the sport through his older brother, Adam Mwale, a talented boxer in his own right.

Tragically, Adam’s life was cut short at the age of 23, leaving behind a legacy that ignited a spark within David.

At 12, David began to dream of following in his brother’s footsteps, fueled by a passion for boxing that would soon define his life’s purpose.

In 2012, David’s talent caught the attention of Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, who not only recognized his potential in the ring but also supported his academic endeavors and eased the financial burden on his family.

Their support became a lifeline for David, enabling him to focus on his training and pursue his dreams with unwavering determination.

Despite the challenges of growing up in Kalikiliki Compound, David’s determination never wavered.

With the support of Oriental Quarries, David pursued his education, graduating from Mukamambo School in 2019 with a full Grade 12 certificate.

Education became his ticket to a brighter future, thanks to the part played by the sponsorship of his promoters.

Before his introduction to boxing, life for David Mwale’s family was filled with challenges.Surviving day-to-day was a struggle, and educational opportunities were scarce.

Without any form of support, David faced an uncertain future.However, his entry into the world of boxing changed everything.

The sponsorship from Oriental Quarries not only propelled David’s athletic career but also provided stability for his family.

With financial burdens eased and educational support in place, David’s family found hope and security they had never known before.With Oriental Quarries behind him, David’s boxing career soared to new heights.

He gathered an impressive amateur record, with 105 fights, 103 wins, and only 2 losses, including a remarkable victory where he obtained a Gold Medal in India.

His resilience in the face of defeat, coupled with the encouragement of his manager Mr Christopher Malunga and coach Mike Zulu , propelled him forward when doubts kicked in.

Through his dedication to the sport, David not only transformed his own life but also became a beacon of hope for his family, proving that with determination and support, anything is possible.

Beyond boxing, David finds joy in playing pool table and draft, showcasing his competitive spirit in various arenas.

Despite his demanding role as a police officer, David maintains a delicate balance between work and training, thanks to the support of the Zambia Police Command.

Looking ahead, David’s aspirations extend far beyond the boxing ring.

He dreams of building an orphanage and boxing academy, providing opportunities for young aspiring athletes to pursue their passions, especially those who have nothing just like he did not have anything.

Ultimately, his long-term goal is to become a world champion, inspiring others to persevere in the face of adversity.

In the world of boxing, there are partnerships that transcend the typical trainer-boxer dynamic.

One such partnership is between David Mwale , and his coach, who has been by his side from a tender age For them, it’s more than just a coach-athlete relationship; it’s a bond compared to that of a father and son.

What sets David apart, according to his coach Mike ,is not just his raw talent, but his unwavering willingness to listen and follow instructions. This trait, coupled with his determination and discipline, makes him a coach’s dream.”He’s like a son to me,” he says.

“We’ve been through it all together, from the highs of victory to the lows of defeat. But through it all, David’s determination never stops,” he says.

Mr. Mike says it is this determination that has propelled David to become the African champion in his weight class.

“David’s qualities make my job as a coach easy,” he says proudly.

“His willingness to learn, his discipline in training, and his sheer determination are what set him apart. With David’s talent and work ethic, I have no doubt that we’ll reach the peak of boxing together.”

And with each punch thrown and each victory secured, they move one step closer to realizing their shared dream of becoming world champions.

The apex of their journey thus far was put to the test once again as David stepped into the ring to defend his hard-earned title as he is currently the African Boxing Union ABU bantamweight champion on April 6, 2024, against James Mugeni from Kenya.

Mwale is set to defend his title for the second time this Saturday, August 17, 2024 and his challenger is Klaklevi kouassi Martin from Benin.

He hopes to emerge victorious and take the next step towards becoming the World Boxing Champion (WBC).

For Mwale, this fight is more than just a quest for glory,it’s a testament to the years of hard work, sacrifice, and unwavering belief that have brought him to this moment.