Government, UNZA ink MoU to build National Arts Centre

Abraham Chipilingu
The Government, through the National Arts Council of Zambia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Zambia (UNZA) for the construction of the National Arts Centre.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts, Fumba Chama, said this aim is to help boost participation in the arts sector.

Speaking during the 2025 Commemoration of World Poetry Day and World Theatre Day at UNZA yesterday, Mr Chama assured the University that the ministry will work diligently to ensure the centre is constructed and its administrative structures are established.

“I thank the University for generously providing the land for this important project,” Mr Chama said.

“Our presence here today reaffirms the government’s recognition of the immense power and significance of the arts in promoting Zambia’s culture.”

He also said that this year’s theatre theme speaks to the “transformative power of poetry” to inspire harmony, bridge cultural divides, and articulate the deepest of human emotions.

Speaking at the same event, University of Zambia Vice-Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya expressed excitement about the construction of the Arts Theatre at the institution.

Prof. Muya said the Arts Theatre construction marks a major milestone in the development of educational infrastructure, applauding the ministry for the initiative.

“The University cannot achieve any meaningful success alone. The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts has been an all-weather partner of the University,” Prof. Muya said.

Embrace cultural Sound- Angela Nyirenda
