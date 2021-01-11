KAUNDA ALIVE AND WELL

The Office of Zambia’s First President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda has dispelled rumors on social media that the former president has died.

In a statement, Dr. Kaunda’s Administrative Assistant Rodrick Ngolo said social media reports originating from West Africa are not true, the first president is alive.

We would like to inform all Zambians and the international community out there that Dr. Kenneth Kaunda is fine and in good spirit, the statement read.

Mr. Ngolo however expressed disappointment at how people could condescend and wish an international statesman’s death.

It is sad that some individuals can stoop so low to start spreading such despicable rumours, Mr. Ngolo said.

This is according to a story reported by Lusaka Times.

