Besa admits defeat, pledges to work with student body

Losing presidential candidate in the just-ended 2025/2026 University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) General Elections, Moses Besa has admitted defeat.

On Tuesday, the UNZASU Electoral Commission announced Mwanto Kabaso as president-elect after amassing over 3,000 votes, beating Mr Besa, who garnered over 900 votes.

In a notice of gratitude on his official facebook page, Mr Besa said that although he may have lost the elections, his vision remains intact, emphasizing that his dream lives on.

“From the depths of my heart, I want to sincerely thank each and every one of you who believed in my vision and stood by me throughout this journey. Your faith, encouragement, and support mean more to me than words can ever express,” he said.

“A special word of gratitude goes to my campaign team. You showed up when the odds seemed impossible, when the atmosphere was hostile, yet you still carried our message with courage and conviction. In those moments, you gave me the strength to keep believing in myself and in the vision we shared.”

Mr Besa, however, congratulated his opponent, Mr Kabaso, and the newly elected 2025/2026 UNZASU leadership, wishing them wisdom, service, and success in their tenure.

He reaffirmed his commitment to continue working with the UNZASU leadership and the student body despite losing the elections.

co – authored by Juliet Musunga