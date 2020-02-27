GOVT TO GUARANTEE SAFETY AT NC’WALA CEREMONY

Government has put in place measures to guarantee safety and security to people that will the attend Nc’wala traditional ceremony in Chipata this Saturday.

Chiefs and Traditional Affairs Minister, Lawrence Sichalwe said the traditional ceremony will therefore be held on February 29, 2020, as scheduled.

Mr Sichalwe disclosed this to the Lusaka Star today and assured people that security measures have been put in place to protect them during the traditional ceremony.

He reacted to comments made by Green Party opposition leader Peter Sinkamba who suggested that the Ncwala ceremony should be postponed in view of the gassing incidents in some parts of the country.

The minister further assured the Ngoni people that they will be protected at the event because government has put up complete and effective measures to ensure proper security at the ceremony.

There is no need for outsiders to comment on issues of the Nc’wala ceremony because it’s custodian, his Royal Highness Chief Mpezeni is ready and has made it clear that this year’s ceremony will be celebrated peacefully as everything is under control, he said.

Mr Sichalwe has since urged people from all over Zambia to attend and witness this year’s Nc’wala ceremony.

The Nc’wala is an annual traditional ceremony where the Ngoni people of the Eastern Province of Zambia come together during the last weekend of February to pay homage to their chief, Mpezeni and God for the gift of the first fruits and food.

