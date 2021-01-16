MENSTRUAL CUPS DO NOT CAUSE CERVICAL CANCER – ZAGO

The Zambia Association of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (ZAGO) has dispelled rumours that menstrual cups are dangerous to users’ health.

ZAGO Secretary General Dr. Getrude Chuma said the cup does not interfere with the bacteria that are helpful to the female body which reduces chances of infection.

The blood collected in that cup is not in contact with the outside environment and hence it is assumed that this minimises the likelihood of infection, Chuma.

She added that the main cause of cervical cancer is in fact the human papilloma-virus (HPV).

Meanwhile, Ng’ombe resident Precious Kakula expressed concern over the use of menstrual cups for women.

I would not use this cup because I do not know how safe it is, especially these days with cervical cancer. You could put yourself at risk by exposing yourself…, Kakula.

A menstrual cup is a type of reusable feminine hygiene product; it is a small, flexible funnel-shaped cup made of rubber or silicone that you insert into your vagina to catch and collect period fluid.

