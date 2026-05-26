IBA dismisses claims of halting Xavier Chungu interview

The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has dismissed social media claims alleging that it blocked a television station from airing an interview featuring Liberal Democratic Party leader Xavier Chungu.

Speaking during a media briefing, IBA Director General Webster Malido said the authority does not preview, edit, approve, or censor broadcast content before it is aired.

“The IBA does not stop broadcasters from airing their programs. Broadcasters are independent and are responsible for the content they choose to air within the confines of the law,” Mr. Malido said.

He explained that radio and television stations operate independently and are expected to follow professional broadcasting standards and Zambian regulations.

Mr. Malido noted that broadcasters may seek guidance from the authority on ethical and professional issues, but clarified that such consultations should not be mistaken for censorship.

“Where necessary, broadcasters can consult the authority for guidance, but that should never be interpreted as interference in editorial decisions,” he said.

He further stated that the IBA remains committed to promoting a free, responsible, and professional broadcasting environment.

“We remain committed to supporting media freedom while ensuring compliance with broadcasting standards and the law,” Mr. Malido added.

He stressed that the authority has not issued any directive preventing the station from airing the Xavier Chungu interview or any other program.