HH assents free education into law

President Hakainde Hichilema has signed the Free Education Bill into law, cementing the policy as a permanent feature of Zambia’s education system.

Speaking at State House in Lusaka today, President Hichilema also announced plans to construct new public universities in North‑Western, Eastern, Southern, Luapula, and Northern provinces, saying the move will expand access to higher education nationwide.

“We all cannot continue to go to UNZA, hence the need for other public universities in each province,” he said.

The President explained that enshrining free education into law was meant to safeguard the policy from reversal by future administrations.

“I do not want those who come after me to remove free education,” he said.

He added that the measure will give more children the opportunity to attend school and build a better future.

Speaking at the event Emma Chanda, a pupil at Kabulonga Girls Secondary School, expressed gratitude on behalf of learners.

“We thank the President for signing free education into law,” she said, noting that the legislation has removed barriers that prevented many children from accessing education.

“By doing so, you have removed barriers to education for many people, a child from any village will now be able to attend school,” she said.

Officials say the reforms mark a turning point in Zambia’s education system, broadening opportunities from primary to tertiary levels and aligning national development with inclusive education.