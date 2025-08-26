back to top
Government, family seek burial balance

James Mwale
By James Mwale
‎Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says government respects the Constitutional Court of South Africa’s ruling on the burial of the Sixth President, Edgar Lungu.‎‎

In a statement today, Mr. Kangwa emphasised government committed to reaching an arrangement with the late President’s family that balances their wishes with the rights and responsibilities of government.‎‎

“Government’s position remains unchanged, the late President deserves a dignified funeral befitting the stature of the office he held,” he said.

‎‎He further thanked citizens for their understanding and urged them to avoid inflammatory remarks during this period of mourning.‎‎

Mr. Kangwa added that this is a time for the nation to keep the Lungu family in thoughts and prayers.

