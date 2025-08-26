Government, family seek burial balance

Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa says government respects the Constitutional Court of South Africa’s ruling on the burial of the Sixth President, Edgar Lungu.
In a statement today, Mr. Kangwa emphasised government committed to reaching an arrangement with the late President’s family that balances their wishes with the rights and responsibilities of government.
“Government’s position remains unchanged, the late President deserves a dignified funeral befitting the stature of the office he held,” he said.
He further thanked citizens for their understanding and urged them to avoid inflammatory remarks during this period of mourning.
Mr. Kangwa added that this is a time for the nation to keep the Lungu family in thoughts and prayers.