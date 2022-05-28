UNZASU Judiciary summons finance minister, special counsel

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) Judiciary has set Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as the date to hear a petition to declare the office of the UNZASU Minister of Finance vacant.

This follows a petition filed by UNZASU President Gabriel Banda, which called on the Judiciary to declare the office of the Minister of Finance, which is held by Vivian Mushanga, vacant for failure to account for funds generated from the fresher’s bash and for absenteeism during cabinet meetings.

Banda, also known as Special Counsel, further petitioned the Student Representative Council (SRC) to suspend the UNZASU Minister of Social, Culture and Mobilisation, Kashumba Busenga for mismanaging funds from the fresher’s bash and Minister of Information, Research and Employment, Rosemary Kamanga for failure to provide any viable innovation and employment opportunities for students.

According to a notice of hearing issued by UNZASU Judiciary Chairperson, Samuel Muleya, both Banda and Mushanga have been asked to provide the bench with any relevant documents and witnesses to substantiate their allegations and defence.

‘‘The absence of either party will not stop the proceedings and the Judiciary can still make a determination on the available evidence and information,’’ read the statement.

And commenting on the suspension of the two ministers, Muleya told Lusaka Star that Article 73 of the UNZASU Guild Constitution empowers the Union president to suspend ministers with approval from the SRC.

‘‘The UNZASU President Gabriel Elias Banda has the power to suspend those ministers as he is supported by Article 73 (1) of the Guild Constitution. However, the suspension must be with approval from the Student Representative Council (SRC) and must be in the interest of the Union affairs,’’ Muleya said.

According to sources close to the SRC, the Council has set Saturday, May 14, 2022 as the date to hear the petition to suspend the two ministers.

Published on May 8, 2022