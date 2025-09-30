Dr. Hamusokwe applauds outgoing Lusaka Star Editor

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Media and Communications lecturer, Doctor. Basil Hamusokwe has praised outgoing Lusaka Star Managing Editor, Gerald Mambwe, for bringing back real journalism to the platform.

Dr. Hamusokwe, who holds a doctorate in Media and Cultural Studies, said Mr. Mambwe gave the Lusaka Star visibility during his tenure.

In a comment on Lusaka Star Facebook post on Thursday, September 25, Dr. Hamusokwe described Mr. Mambwe as a star.

He thanked Mr. Mambwe for the services rendered to UNZA’s teaching and learning platform, Lusaka Star.

On Friday September 19, 2025, Mr Mambwe received a certificate of recognition Award at the 2025 Mass Communication Graduation Dinner and Award Giving Ceremony at Mike Convention Centre, in Lusaka.