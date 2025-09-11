K600,000 Kalingalinga Police Post Road rehabilitation underway

back to top
Rebecca Kasongo
By Rebecca Kasongo
Kalingalinga Police Post Road, which branches off Alick Nkhata Road, is currently undergoing rehabilitation under the 2025 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation for Munali Constituency.

Kalingalinga Ward 36 Councillor, Mukubesa Nyoni revealed that the rehabilitation works are being carried out at a cost of about K600,000 under the CDF.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Mr. Nyoni said the rehabilitation works on the road would be completed within a month.

“Our hope is to upgrade the police road into a tarred road, but for now we are rehabilitating it into a gravel road with crushed stones. With the gradual expansion of the CDF, we hope that all such roads will eventually reach excellent standards,” he said.

Mr. Nyoni added that the project is aimed at decongesting Alick Nkhata Road and improving the deteriorated state of the police road.

Meanwhile, some Kalingalinga residents have welcomed the development, saying the road had been filled with potholes and was previously avoided by motorists.

“Now it will be easier for people to reach their destinations faster because Alick Nkhata Road will be decongested,” said Bridget Mwewa.

