Government, AfDB, UNZA partner to boost STEM, AI innovation

Government says it is collaborating with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the University of Zambia (UNZA) to support Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and enhance Artificial Inteligency-powered Innovation Hub education.

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati described the Innovation Hub initiative as a strategic investment in Zambia’s human capital.

He said this in a speech delivered during the AfDB Assessment on Investment in Zambia held at the UNZA School of Engineering Lecture Theatre yesterday.

“Africa is beginning to build the capacity to solve its own problems. Therefore, we must create an enabling environment where ideas can flourish and performance can be enhanced,” he said.

Mr. Mutati noted that the Innovation Hub builds on the success of the STEM programme, which has already delivered state-of-the-art infrastructure, including modern lecture theatres and laboratories.

“The project has expanded access to technical education for over 150,000 students and awarded merit-based scholarships to more than 11,400 youths, of whom 24% are female,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, African Development Bank (AfDB) Group Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade said the Innovation Hub is envisioned not only as a space for learning but also as a catalyst for economic transformation.

Mrs. Akin-Olugbade said the initiative would support Zambia’s broader Vision 2030 goals, including increased productivity in the mining, agriculture, and energy sectors.

She further praised the initiative, stating that investing in people is the surest path to driving Africa’s growth, adding that blending public investment with private partnerships would ensure sustainability and long-term impact.

And UNZA Vice-Chancellor Professor Mundia Muya said the proposed hub is expected to serve as a launchpad for research, entrepreneurship and STEM development.

Prof. Muya emphasized that the future of education and national development lies in harnessing emerging technologies.

“The transformation of ideas and the future is about embracing emerging technologies, including AI,” he said.

Prof. Muya added that UNZA remains a committed partner in advancing the national vision for a knowledge driven, technology enabled, and industrialized economy.