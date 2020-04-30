CORONAVIRUS: LCC DECRIES CLASSROOM OVERNIGHT PRAYER MEETINGS





The Lusaka City Council (LCC) has condemned the gathering of churches in classrooms for overnight prayers as they do not follow the partial lockdown restrictions.



LCC Public Relations Manager George Sichimba said it is difficult to monitor compliance of health guidelines as classrooms are too small for people to observe social distancing of atleast one metre apart.



He confirmed this in a statement that LCC has received 268 applications for public gatherings which includes churches and weddings among others.



Sichimba said out of the 268 applicants, 240 are from churches, 23 weddings, two golf clubs and three funeral gatherings.



He said 24 churches, golf clubs and funeral gatherings have been cleared and health workers are currently checking on the 216 churches and 23 wedding venues.



Sichimba noted that public health inspectors will be on the ground to ensure that by the end of Friday, May 1st 2020 all applicants receive their results.



He has cautioned applicants to wait for clearance from the council as application alone does not govern them a go ahead to gather.



Sichimba has warned that the Public health inspectors, Zambia Police and Council Police will also be deployed to monitor compliance of the directive to avoid social gatherings with permission from the Public Health Institute.

















