Checks and balances is not hatred – Muhabi Lungu

Zambia We Want political party has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of acting like a victim and claiming that opposition parties hate him because of his ethnicity.

Party Spokesperson, Muhabi Lungu in an article shared with Lusaka Star Yesterday, said the President’s claim that he is the only one facing hatred for trying to amend the constitution, unlike other presidents, is false.

“His exact words, straight from his mouth, are very offensive to many of us and should never have been said by a Head of State. Someone who wants to unite the country shouldn’t be so careless in public,” Mr Lungu said.

“I strongly believe those words are meant to divide people, creating an ‘us vs. them’ mentality. I also believe he chose his words carefully so he can deny any harmful intent if challenged.”

Mr. Lungu explained that if people truly hated President Hichilema, as he claims, he wouldn’t have won 57% of the votes in the 2021 general elections.

He said this was the highest percentage for any candidate since 1996, beating the vote shares of Rupiah Banda, Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata, and Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“In fact, in the last 35 years of Zambia’s multi-party system, only Frederick Chiluba’s victory was bigger than Hichilema’s in 2021,” Mr. Lungu stated.

He questioned how President Hichilema could have won by such a large margin, surpassing the presidents he claims faced no hatred, if people hated him.

And Human Rights Activist Ngande Mwanajiti has urged Zambians to embrace unity and avoid divisive politics.

Mr. Mwanajiti said Zambia has always been a country of love and unity, but this is now at risk because of divisive politics.

“It’s not too late to rebuild Zambia. We believe it’s time for citizens to make thoughtful choices that focus on productivity and responsible political involvement instead of empty party loyalty,” Mr. Mwanajiti said.