Prof. Hankanga elevated at UNZA

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
The Veterinary Association of Zambia (VAZ) has congratulated Professor Careen Hankanga on her well-deserved promotion to Associate Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

VAZ Public Relations Officer, Ruth Mfune, said VAZ welcomes Prof. Hankanga to the think tank of veterinary professionals, describing her as outstanding.

“Professor Careen Hankanga has over 30 years of experience in academia, research, and clinical practice in companion animal medicine and diagnostic imaging, specifically radiography (including computed tomography) and ultrasonography.”

“She is a clinician whose accomplishments in her field have been recognized by VAZ,” Dr. Mfune explained in a statement.

Dr. Mfune added that over the years, Professor Hankanga has served in various positions, including Head of the Clinical Studies Department, Assistant Dean of the Postgraduate School of Veterinary Medicine, and Clinic Manager of UNZAVET.

“She has also served as a member of the Senate of the University of Zambia. We celebrate this milestone in her career and wish her continued success,” Dr. Mfune said.

