Breaking Barriers: A Woman’s Journey to Success in a Male-Dominated Automotive Industry

Women in fields typically dominated by men are challenging stereotypes and reshaping the definition of success in industries traditionally considered male-only.

Mwansa Kabwe, 35, born and raised in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound, runs one of the biggest female-only garages in Lusaka.

The firstborn in a family of four girls, Mwansa comes from a background where her mother was a marketer, and her father was a car mechanic.

Growing up, she frequently visited her father’s workshop and spent a lot of time there after school, handing him tools and gradually learning the trade.

“When I was 13 years old, I fixed a tire for the first time on my own, but my mom wanted me to stop going to the garage because she didn’t think it was right for a girl to fix cars,” says Mwansa.

During high school, her father’s health deteriorated, forcing Mwansa to start missing classes so she could attend to her father’s clients.

“Things were bad, and if I didn’t do what I had to do, my family would go hungry,” she says.

A few months after Mwansa completed high school, her father passed away, and she over operations at the garage.

She began to face the real challenges of running a business, especially as a woman in a male-dominated field.

“After 15 years of running this business, I still need to prove myself to both my clients and colleagues,” she says.

Mwansa says she was frequently teased by friends and neighbors for choosing what they considered a dirty job. People at her garage would often be shocked when they learned that the mechanic was a woman.

“I like it when people think I can’t do something because of my gender; it gives me a chance to prove them wrong,” she says.

Mwansa believes that male mechanics are often the ones who disrespect or belittle women in her industry.

However, this motivated her to employ more women and show people that girls are capable. She started by training her younger sisters and eventually employed them.

Despite all the challenges she faced, Mwansa kept improving her craft and now owns two garages. “I wanted to continue my dad’s business because I know this will be our family legacy,” she says.

Mwansa’s mother expressed happiness that her children work together and are able to provide for themselves.

“I wasn’t in favor of the idea at first because car parts can be heavy. I was worried about how she would manage without hurting herself and what people would say,” she says.

Despite her success and the expansion of her garage, Mwansa remains connected to her craft, working with a team of skilled employees.

She understands that being hands-on when running a business is one of the biggest keys to building a successful enterprise.

This article was Co-authored by Morgan Kaira