ZESCO CONNECTING 6000 CUSTOMERS EVERY MONTH

ZESCO has revealed that it is connecting about 6 000 customers to electricity every month in order to offset the connection backlog.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZESCO Public Relations Manager, Hazel Zulu urged people who are yet to be connected to remain patient as the power utility company is systematically dismantling the connection backlog.

Zulu said the backlog had been created by the non availability of materials used to connect power to ZESCO customers.

We have a connection backlog because the money our customers pay to be connected to electricity, which is only 30 percent, does not reflect the true cost of power connection, she said. The connection backlog is created because we have to look for 70 percent of the total cost to cover for the money and materials needed to connect our customers,

Meanwhile, Zulu said the the power outages currently being experienced in the country are as a result of maintenance works being undertaken by ZESCO and not loadshedding.

