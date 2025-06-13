Attempts to hold state funeral without HH treasonous – VEEP

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says attempts to hold a state funeral for late former President Edgar Lungu without President Hakainde Hichilema is treasonous.

‎‎During the vice president’s question time in parliament this morning, Mrs. Nalumango said she wondered if there could be a state without a head of state, warning members of the opposition that they are moving on a dangerous path.

‎‎Mrs. Nalumango was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who wanted to find out whether government would honour the wishes of former president Edgar Lungu’s family that President Hakainde Hichilema should not attend Lungu’s funeral.‎‎

“Lungu was a president for all Zambians even those who never liked him and President Hichilema is a President even for those who don’t like him,” she said.‎‎

‎‎”He was the president, there was no alternative president or parallel president like they want to put it that they can have a state funeral without the Head of State.”

Mrs. Nalumango criticized the opposition for politicizing the mourning period, urging them to respect the grieving family and the nation’s collective loss.‎‎

Mrs. Nalumango further called for unity during the mourning period, urging all Zambians to honor the late President with dignity and refrain from politicizing the funeral proceedings.