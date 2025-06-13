back to top
HomeNewsAttempts to hold state funeral without HH treasonous - VEEP

Attempts to hold state funeral without HH treasonous – VEEP

James Mwale
By James Mwale
24

Vice President Mutale Nalumango says attempts to hold a state funeral for late former President Edgar Lungu without President Hakainde Hichilema is treasonous.

‎‎During the vice president’s question time in parliament this morning, Mrs. Nalumango said she wondered if there could be a state without a head of state, warning members of the opposition that they are moving on a dangerous path.

‎‎Mrs. Nalumango was responding to Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa who wanted to find out whether government would honour the wishes of former president Edgar Lungu’s family that President Hakainde Hichilema should not attend Lungu’s funeral.‎‎

“Lungu was a president for all Zambians even those who never liked him and President Hichilema is a President even for those who don’t like him,” she said.‎‎

‎‎”He was the president, there was no alternative president or parallel president like they want to put it that they can have a state funeral without the Head of State.”

Mrs. Nalumango criticized the opposition for politicizing the mourning period, urging them to respect the grieving family and the nation’s collective loss.‎‎

Mrs. Nalumango further called for unity during the mourning period, urging all Zambians to honor the late President with dignity and refrain from politicizing the funeral proceedings.

Previous article
HH priotises dialogue over conflict with Lungu family
Next article
HH missed chance to show remorse – M’membe
James Mwale
James Mwale
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

MUSICIANS TO FACILITATE THIS YEAR’S NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER

Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) says Musicians will facilitate the worship service during this year’s national day of prayer, fasting and reconciliation through music. ZAM...

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK EMPOWERS GIRLS

OPEN ENERGY LABS, NTBC SIGN MoU TO PROMOTE TECHNOLOGY

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service