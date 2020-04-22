NAQEZ APPLAUDS EDUCATIONAL TV PROGRAMMES INITIATIVE

National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has applauded the initiavtive by the Ministry of General Education to introduce television educational lessons on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) TV station.

In a statement made available to the Lusaka Star, NAQEZ Provincial Secretary Mwanza Banda said the move by the Ministry will enable learners to be on track with their curriculum coverage.

Learners are encouraged to take advantage of this initiative and catch up on whatever loss the abrupt closure of schools has brought, Mr. Banda said.

He however said that for the TV lessons to be a success, parents and guardians should take keen interest in the learning channel.

The Provincial Secretary further requested ZESCO to reduce load shedding hours to avoid robbing learners of viewing time.

He has also pleaded with the Ministry of General Education not to restrict the channel to Top Star, but instead extend the initiative to community radio stations and DSTV.

“Restricting the channel to Topstar makes it difficult for many learners especially those in the rural areas to benefit from it,” Mr. Banda said.

Mr. Banda further expressed happiness at the support from stakeholders coming in to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



