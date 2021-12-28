NEXUS CONFIDENT OF MAKING YO MAPS AN INTERNATIONAL ACT

Popular Zambian artiste Yo Maps, yesterday, joined Nexus Music Entertainment six days after parting company with Kalandanya Music Promotions (KMP).

In an interview with Lusaka Star, Nexus Music Entertainment Spokesperson, Mwila Mulenga said the music label will ensure that Yo Maps, whose real name is Elton Mulenga, collaborates with international artistes.

The music label has not yet compiled the list of international artistes that Yo Maps will work with, however, the fans should look out for the collaborations any day soon, she said.

Mulenga added that Nexus will produce and promote videos for Yo Maps to ensure that he becomes an international act.

Meanwhile, Yo Maps revealed that he decided to join Nexus Music Entertainment in order to try out new ideas in the music industry.

I am looking forward to working with a lot of international artistes such as Joeboy, Fire Boy and kiss Daniel among others, Yo Maps said.

Yo Maps has joined Nexus Music Entertainment on a two album deal.

Related

Comments

comments