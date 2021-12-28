NEXUS CONFIDENT OF MAKING YO MAPS AN INTERNATIONAL ACT

Popular Zambian artiste Yo Maps, yesterday, joined Nexus Music Entertainment six days after parting company with Kalandanya Music Promotions (KMP).
In an interview with Lusaka Star, Nexus Music Entertainment Spokesperson, Mwila Mulenga said the music label will ensure that Yo Maps, whose real name is Elton Mulenga, collaborates with international artistes.
The music label has not yet compiled the list of international artistes that Yo Maps will work with, however, the fans should look out for the collaborations any day soon,
she said.
Mulenga added that Nexus will produce and promote videos for Yo Maps to ensure that he becomes an international act.
Meanwhile, Yo Maps revealed that he decided to join Nexus Music Entertainment in order to try out new ideas in the music industry.
I am looking forward to working with a lot of international artistes such as Joeboy, Fire Boy and kiss Daniel among others,
Yo Maps said.
Yo Maps has joined Nexus Music Entertainment on a two album deal.
6 hours ago
NEXUS CONFIDENT OF MAKING YO MAPS AN INTERNATIONAL ACTPopular Zambian artiste Yo Maps, yesterday, joined Nexus Music Entertainment six days after parting company with Kalandanya Music Promotions (KMP). In an interview with Lusaka Star, Nexus Music E
7 hours ago
GOVT PLEDGES TO SUPPORT ALL SPORTS DISCIPLINESMinistry of Youth, Sport and Arts has assured athletes that it will invest in all sports disciplines in order to ensure that they become revenue generating ventures. In an interview with Lusaka S
1 day ago
UNZASU PROPOSES OVER K5 MILLION BUDGETUniversity of Zambia Student Union(UNZASU) has proposed a budget of over K 5 million for the 2022 academic year pending approval by UNZA management and the Student Representative Council (SRC). In
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035