back to top
HomeNewsHH missed chance to show remorse - M'membe

HH missed chance to show remorse – M’membe

Mubita Katete
By Mubita Katete
52

Socielist Party President, Fred M’membe has criticised President Hakainde Hichilema’s national address delivered Thursday night, describing it as a “missed opportunity” to apologise and show genuine remorse following the recent passing of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

Dr M’membe claimed the President’s speech lacked sincerity, empathy, and the moral courage to take responsibility for the role his administration allegedly played in the events leading up to Mr Lungu’s death.

“Mr Hichilema’s address last night was regrettably a missed opportunity to apologize and show genuineness, empathy, and accountability to the nation,” Dr M’membe said in a press statement today.

“This was a critical moment in our nation’s history that required truth, humility, and courage but what we got instead was evasion and a complete lack of compassion.”

The Socialist Party leader noted that the President’s message felt “hurried, poorly prepared, and empty of the emotional weight anticipated,” adding that President Hichilema failed to directly address the nation’s concerns.

“To put it bluntly, Mr Hichilema’s remarks lacked the sincerity and humility that many people across the country were expecting,” he stated.Dr M’membe also accused the UPND led government of consistently avoiding accountability.

“They often say what sounds good but rarely mean what is said,It’s standard that Mr Hichilema always fails to take responsibility for his government’s actions, always choosing instead to shift blame and speak in circles,” he said.

Dr M’membe said it only came after public pressure and widespread condemnation over the President’s silence since Mr Lungu’s passing.

“The delayed response, coming many days after Mr Lungu’s demise, and the flat manner in which it was delivered tells it all,” he noted.

Dr M’membe said, the President’s address was expected to serve not just as a political message, but as a moment of national reflection and unity.

“It was a moment that demanded deep introspection, realisation, and acknowledgement of past wrongs and more importantly, an unequivocal apology to the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and the nation at large,” Dr. M’ membe added.

Dr M’membe urged President Hichilema to ground his ideals in honesty if Zambia is to truly move forward.

“True leadership demands the sincerity and humility to own up and say, ‘we admit, we were wrong.’ That’s not weakness that’s moral courage,now is the time for peace, love, and unity. But the question is when will Mr Hichilema start to walk the talk?”

“Let us vow to ensure that no citizen or political leader in this country is ever subjected to state and institutional humiliation or denied the right to go to the hospital ever again,” he said.

Previous article
Attempts to hold state funeral without HH treasonous – VEEP
Next article
Speaker summons Mutati over Airtel service quality concerns
Mubita Katete
Mubita Katete
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

Political violence scares investors – Dodia

The Private Sector Development Association (PSDA) Chairperson, Yusuf Dodia, has charged that the political violence being exhibited in the country has the potential to...

ZAMBIA TO HOST 2018 AFRICA NETBALL TOURNAMENT

FIRE SWEEPS THROUGH A GARAGE IN NGWERERE WARD

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service