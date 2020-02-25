NATSAVE BANK, AIRTEL MONEY ZAMBIA PARTNER TO OFFER EASY ACCESS TO FINANCIAL SERVICES

National Saving and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) has partnered with Airtel Mobile Commerce Zambia limited to launch a wallet to bank and bank to wallet service in a bid to broaden access to financial services.

The partnership is aimed at providing quality financing that is both accessible and affordable to low income and vulnerable households as envisioned in the Seventh National Development plan (7NDP) and vision 2030.

NATSAVE head of retail banking, Mebelo Mebelo said the strategic partnership is a positive step in the banks mission of providing innovative, convenient and affordable financial inclusive services to customers.

As NATSAVE, we have been looking for ways to empower our customers and we believe that the Airtel/NATSAVE Bank to wallet and wallet to bank will enhance the reach and delivery of financial services to customers who are the most important asset in our equation. He said.

He added that the partnership is taking centre stage on the financial and developmental agenda of the bank.

Meanwhile, Airtel money Director James Chona said the partnership with NATSAVE would help in bringing on board groups that are traditionally excluded from the formal financial sector.

We have always said business is easier when the corporate world creates synergies to make the life of a customer better and today we see once again the integration of technology interlinking with the financial sector to not only bridge the digital divide but also bring to customers digital financial services. Mr Chona said.

The agreement will enable customers to instantly send money directly from airtel money wallet to NATSAVE bank account and vice versa.

The partnership is meant to supplement Governments efforts as prescribed in the 2017 to 2020 National Financial Inclusion Strategy of improving physical access to high quality financial delivery channels which include bank branches, agents and mobile phones.

