UNZASU hopeful advocates student inclusion

Mapalo Sikazwe, popularly known among peers as Aiko Sika, has officially declared his candidacy for Vice President of the University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU). Running under the rallying slogan Imperium Populie, “Power of the People.”

Sikazwe has set out a campaign agenda anchored on transparency, student welfare and creating a balanced university life that blends academic excellence with personal development.

Championing a Balanced Student ExperienceSikazwe argues that student life at UNZA should extend beyond lecture halls, calling for deliberate efforts to harmonize academic commitments with extracurricular involvement.

He envisions a campus where sports, arts, and cultural programs are not sidelined but recognized as essential pillars of personal growth.

“Extracurricular activities enrich students’ lives and instill discipline, ethics, and strong values. As Vice President, I will ensure these opportunities are embraced as part of holistic education,” Sikazwe said.

Student Welfare at the Forefront Central to Sikazwe’s campaign is a plan to revamp the university’s counseling and support services.

He intends to expand the mandate of the counseling center to include conflict resolution, financial literacy, and career guidance, available both physically and digitally. His goal is to create an inclusive support system that meets the diverse needs of UNZA’s student population.

Pragmatic Stance on Policy and Infrastructure.On the hotly debated No Continuous Assessment (CA) Exam Policy, Sikazwe took a realistic line.

He noted that the policy cannot succeed until lecture facilities are upgraded to acceptable standards.

“We cannot enforce academic policies on a weak foundation. Let us first improve infrastructure before reintroducing reforms that risk disadvantaging students,” he cautioned.

Addressing student housing, Sikazwe welcomed the government’s promise to deliver 6,000 new bed spaces next year.

He pledged to keep pressure on authorities to ensure construction deadlines are met, describing accommodation as “a long-standing crisis that demands urgent, practical solutions.”

Leadership Grounded in Accessibility and Accountability, Sikazwe has styled himself as a “hands-on deputy,” committed to a leadership model built on visibility, communication, and teamwork. He pledged to hold regular press briefings and maintain close interaction with the student body.

“Leadership is not about titles. It’s about ensuring every student feels heard and represented. I will be a Vice President who consults and collaborates, not dictates,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the need for internal cohesion, Sikazwe called for disputes within the union to be resolved discreetly to protect its credibility.

“Our union thrives when we confront challenges together. Division weakens us, but unity strengthens our collective voice,” he said.

Recognizing the entrepreneurial spirit of UNZA students, Sikazwe proposed regulated campus markets where students can trade goods on specific days.

He also pledged to address rising campus commodity prices by engaging vendors, ensuring affordability without compromising safety or quality. Sikazwe urged students to actively participate in shaping the union’s future.

“Leadership is not one person’s job. It is collective. Together, we can build a stronger, more accountable student union,” he told supporters.

As student elections draw near, Sikazwe’s candidacy positions him as a reform-minded contender, determined to combine pragmatism with vision.

With pledges of transparency, inclusivity, and tangible reforms, he seeks to redefine the role of Vice President into one that reflects the true voice and aspirations of UNZA students.