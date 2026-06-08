Forgiveness through Prayer.

Forgiveness is often one of the hardest choices a person can make, especially after experiencing pain, betrayal, or disappointment.

Yet, through prayer, many people find the strength to let go of anger, heal emotional wounds, and restore broken relationships, proving that prayer has the power to transform both the heart and the mind.

Prayer plays a cardinal role in a person’s life,regardless of which part of the world a person lives in, prayer allows people from all walks of life, different religions, and cultures to connect with their faith and beliefs.

Across many regions of the world, prayer helps mankind in many ways by providing hope, peace, guidance, strength, and unity.

In religions such as Christianity, Islam, and Hinduism all place great importance on prayer, although customs, traditions and practices may differ from religion to religion, prayer still stands as an essential part of life.

The same way we depend on different channels of communication such as phones, and good network, prayer remains a significant channel for communication to ask for forgiveness for every Christian.

Union Baptist Church Pastor Mashikolo Samuel says prayer reminds us of our own weaknesses and shortcomings.

He adds that by nature human beings desire to revenge and have an unforgiving spirit, it therefore takes spiritual maturity to forgive others and as well as the Grace of God to accommodate the desire.

“Christ challenges us to forgive others so that we can also be forgiven,” he said.

“Christ is our example as he prayed to the Father on the cross, he prayed for forgiveness for those who falsely accused and abused him, in the like manner we saw Stephen also praying for forgiveness for those who falsely accused and killed him.”

Meanwhile, Youth Chairperson and Chief Intercessor of BIGOCA Miracle Worship Chapel in Chipata Eastern Province, Andricks James Mbazima, emphasized on important aspects that influence one to forgive; compelling the heart before the will, shifting the burden to God by bringing it before Him and viewing it from His perspective.

“Prayer has always greatly influenced people toward forgiveness, even when they have been deeply wronged by others,” he said .

“Through prayer, many people find peace, healing, and the strength to let go of bitterness and anger, It also helps individuals reflect on their own weaknesses and understand the importance of showing mercy to others.”

Emmanuel Banda of Lusaka, further adds, that forgiveness has always been influenced by prayer, which enables one to forgive others as well.

“I prayed and communicated with God, and then He reminded me of His words, forgive so that you can also be forgiven by others.Then I realised that I was only human and that I made mistakes, too,” he said.

Like the saying goes, “To error is human, but to forgive is divine.”

Furthermore, he says prayer has the power to influence forgiveness among people across the world, regardless of race, sex, gender, religion, tribe, or culture. It gives people the strength to let go of pain, bitterness, and anger while encouraging peace, reconciliation, and understanding.

Forgiveness through prayer doesn’t mean you condone people’s actions, It’s learning to find peace, freedom and healing in oneself’s soul, and mind.