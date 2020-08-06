MMD ‘COMES’ BACK

The Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) has declared that it will contest in the forthcoming Mwansabombwe constituency by-elections.

MMD Spokesperson Cephas Mukuka said his party has decided to take part in all the elections that will be taking place including the Mwansabombwe and Lukashya parlimentary by-elections.

“We have done our homework, time has come, and so we are ready to participate in all the elections”, he said.

Mr. Mukuka explained that the MMD had been failing to take part in the previous parliamentary and local government by-elections because the party had internal wrangles.

He said the party needed to resolve the differences before participating in activities such as elections.

Mr. Mukuka is hopeful that the MMD will win the forthcoming by-elections because the former ruling party has done its ground work.

Politics is a game of numbers and anything can change as long as we are in a position to win with our party President Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba, he said.

The Mwansabombwe and Lukashya parliamentary seats fell vacant after their Members of Parliament Rodgers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge died last month.

Related

Comments

comments