Mapalo Sichone, UNZA’s first visually impaired Law Student.

Life comes with different challenges and opportunities, what others may consider as a disadvantage, to others is an opportunity to defy the odds.

In the academic world, aside one’s academic success, one’s health and ability plays a vital role.

Career choice is mostly influenced by one’s passion and ability to execute the job effectively.

Who said studying law is only for those who are not visually impaired?

The story of Mapalo Sichone cannot go unnoticed because his determination is that which goes against all odds.

Sichone is the first visually impaired to study law at the university of Zambia (UNZA).

Born in Mufulira on the Copperbelt, Mapalo is the second child in a family of four.

His early years were filled with curiosity and laughter, until grade three, when a simple eye problem began to change his life.

Diagnosed with glaucoma and later undergoing cataract surgery, his sight deteriorated instead of improving.

“Unfortunately, the results of the operation turned out into my detriment,” he said.

He got a transfer to Mano primary school where both children with visual impairment as well as children without disability get enrolled.

“I can confirm that I was one of the best performing pupil at Mano primary school, I competed with people without disabilities and I had to outsmart some of them,” he added.



His secondary school journey continued at Ndola Lion Secondary where he maintained as one of the best pupil at the school, he served in different portfolios, which included house prefect, boarding captain, academic prefect, as well as a head boy. He took part in the NASAZ festival and in 2019 he was awarded the best in poetry.

After completing grade 12 he went to study computer studies in Ndola at National Vocation Centre, which set a good foundation for him.

Sichone’s dream was bigger as he wanted to study law a goal many doubted was possible.

When he applied to UNZA, the School of Law initially rejected him, citing the lack of lecturers trained in Braille and the challenges of teaching a visually impaired student.

With his determination and desire to pursue law, he had to convince the law school administration to get admission.

“I challenged them by saying that we are living in a morden world, we are no longer living in old days where people with disabilities were limited through technology. I will be doing my assignment using my computer,” he argued.



He added that when he was admitted he could see some negative attitude from some lecturers and students but regardless he was never intimidated or discouraged.

“I remember when we were given our first assignment i did better than some of the student without disabilities,” said Sichone.

“To most of them it was a shock and he could not believe it, others started saying maybe he cheated, since my first year till now in fourth year, every year for me is always better than the previous year,” he added.



He explained that, many at times people with disabilities are undermined because of their condition.

Sichone added that different myths have affected people living with disabilities which has led to society creating a discriminative system for them.



Behind his success is a supportive family. His mother reflects on the journey with honesty and pride

She admits that at times her reactions were not the best, and the situation affected the entire family.

“One of her most difficult experience was taking him to school because he could not go on his own,” she said.



Despite these challenges, she began to see something remarkable in her son’s determination.

“Mapalo has always shown resilience and performed excellently in his lower grades which continued through his upper levels at Lions School for the Visually Impaired in Ndola,” she added.



Sichone’s mother highlights how proud and happy she became when her son was accepted to study law at the University of Zambia.

She describes his achievement as something that means a great deal to the entire family, calling him a true blessing. She believes that God gave Mapalo to them for a purpose.



Sharing a message to other parents raising children with disabilities, she encouraged them to remain thankful, to love their children unconditionally, and to support their education. In her words, disability should never be seen as inability.



Meanwhile, Tasila Mbale a good friend to Mapalo Sichone describes Sichone as a resilient person and as one who sets his mind on something and gives it his best.

“One thing that makes Mapalo outstanding is his openness to learning which makes him unlimited,” said Mbale.

She recalls how Mapplo was always the top of his class since grade 10.

“I remember asking him in grade 10 what he wanted to do after completing grade 12 and he told me that he wanted to become a lawyer, I started wondering looking at his condition if it was going to be possible yet he never gave up on his dream,” she added.



Mbale narrates how Mapalo encourages other people to never give up on their dreams despite what they go through and the condition that one finds themselves in.

For Mapalo, law is not just a career path, it is a statement. His journey is proof that determination can outshine doubt, and that resilience can redefine possibility.