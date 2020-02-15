GOVT COMMITTED TO MAINTAINING PUBLIC HEALTH

Vice President Inonge Wina has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining public health and security in the country through strengthening capacities for detecting and responding to public health threats.

Speaking during a Parliamentary Proceeding when Member of Parliament (MP) for Kaputa constituency Maxas Ngónga questioned her on government’s preparedness on any potential coronavirus outbreak in Zambia, Mrs Wina stated that the government has taken a number of measures to ensure the health and safety of Zambians both within and outside the country.

The Vice President urged all MPs to engage their communities and encourage them to take responsibility for their health through good personal hygiene practices.

Mrs Wina said that all students living abroad are safe from the Coronavirus and that government will continue monitoring the situation.

The Government wishes to assure the people of Zambia that there is no case of Coronavirus in Zambia, nor among the Zambian nationals abroad.

