XYZ Cares Foundation helping the needy – Slapdee

The XYZ Cares Foundation Chairperson Mwila Musonda, alias Slapdee, says the foundation is doing its best to identify and help people in need.

The rapper recently donated K52,000 to a woman in Lusaka’s Mandevu township who takes care of her 105-year-old mother.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Slapdee said the foundation has been in existence for about five years now and is focusing on making a positive impact this year and years to come.

“I feel in the last five years we have worked more under the foundation and have done more around it,” Slapdee said.

Motivated by his life experiences, challenges, and interactions with people, Slapdee through his foundation is committed to supporting those in need.

And native to the unpredictable turns of life which evidently leaves most people vulnerable, Slapdee shares his own experience of being helped by his uncle after losing his parents.

“I’ve never been disabled, but I’ve lived with a blind person and I understand what help means when you’re going through hard times,” he said.

Slapdee cautiously said that the XYZ Cares Foundation is registered and might be launched in October this year.

“We use our resources but mostly well-wishers also come in, so we’re still waiting for our associates to chip in and help out where they can,” the rapper said.

He emphasized that helping does not have to be monetary only and furhter encouraged the public, companies, and well-wishers to donate items and services to the foundation.

Slapdee quoted a Bemba proverb, “Akakulya takachepa,” which means there’s nothing too little to share, and encourages people to donate to the foundation.

Meanwhile, Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) Zambia, Lusaka Chairperson, Reverend Ephraim Zulu, commended the rapper and his team for their contribution to the community.

Rev. Zulu said the gesture by the XYZ Cares Foundation shows a demonstration and quality of the team’s humanity.

“I encourage other artists to emulate Slapdee and the team,” Rev. Zulu said.

Rev. Zulu also said that if more were to join hands and do the same, the action would have a positive effects towards the society.