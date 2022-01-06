MAMFUNDA CONDEMNS FAZ’S COMMENTS ON ZIMBABWE

Football administrator Ricky Mamfunda has described the comments made by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on the possible elimination of the Zimbabwean National Soccer team from the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) as a failure of football diplomacy.
FAZ Communication Manager Sydney Mungala told BBC Sport Africa, yesterday, that the country remained open to being part of the Nations Cup in the event that Zimbabwe is banned by FIFA.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Mamfunda, who is also Former Power Dynamos Football Club and Buildcon Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO), said the comments by the FAZ spokesperson cast the country in a bad light as it implied that Zambia was ready to benefit from their neighbour’s misfortune.
What the spokesperson said does not go well with fostering good football diplomacy in the region,
he said.
The sentiments made by the spokesperson made it look like we have been praying for FIFA to ban Zimbabwe, just so we jump on their slot,
Mamfunda said that FAZ should have shown diplomacy on the matter especially that both Zambia and Zimbabwe belong to the same region.
We should have wished our neighbors well in their quest to resolve their issues with FIFA, bearing in mind that we have a regional relationship
he said.
Zambia failed to qualify to to the Nations Cup after finishing behind Zimbabwe and the defending champions, Algeria.
The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which is being hosted by Cameroon will start on Sunday, 9 January, 2022.
14 hours ago
UNZA LECTURER BLAMES 'BACKYARD' LAW SCHOOLS FOR LOW PASS RATE AT ZIALEA University of Zambia (UNZA) senior lecturer in the School of Law has attributed the poor performance of students at Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) to having unqualified lecture
MAMFUNDA CONDEMNS FAZ'S COMMENTS ON ZIMBABWEFootball administrator Ricky Mamfunda has described the comments made by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) on the possible elimination of the Zimbabwean National Soccer team from the 2021 African C
UNZA LAUNCHES 18 NEWLY DEVELOPED MEDICAL AND NURSING PROGRAMMESUniversity of Zambia (UNZA) has launched 18 newly developed specialised medical and nursing programmes under the University’s school of Medicine and School of Nursing Sciences.
|January 7, 2022
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|January 5, 2022
|Red Arrows
|0 - 0
|Indeni
|Kafue Celtic
|1 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|December 31, 2021
|Zanaco
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 24, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|Prison Leopards
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|December 19, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Konkola Blades
|December 18, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Chambishi
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|December 17, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|December 15, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|December 12, 2021
|Chambishi
|0 - 2
|Red Arrows
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Indeni
|1 - 0
|Zanaco
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|January 8, 2022
|Red Arrows
|11:00
|ZESCO United
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Konkola Blades
|January 9, 2022
|Forest Rangers
|11:00
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|13:00
|Kafue Celtic
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Indeni
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 15, 2022
|Konkola Blades
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Nkana
|00:00
|Zanaco
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|00:00
|Chambishi
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|January 3, 2022
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|January 2, 2022
|Chelsea
|2 - 2
|Liverpool
|Leeds United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|Everton
|2 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Brentford
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|January 1, 2022
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 3
|West Ham United
|Watford
|0 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Arsenal
|1 - 2
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 1
|Burnley
|December 29, 2021
|Brentford
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|December 28, 2021
|Leicester City
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1 - 4
|West Ham United
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Crystal Palace
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|December 27, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|November 28, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 12, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|December 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Burnley
|Manchester United
|00:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Watford
|00:00
|Crystal Palace
|December 26, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Everton
|Liverpool
|00:00
|Leeds United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|00:00
|Watford
|December 28, 2021
|Arsenal
|00:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Leeds United
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|December 30, 2021
|Everton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 1, 2022
|Leicester City
|00:00
|Norwich City
|January 2, 2022
|Southampton
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|January 11, 2022
|Southampton
|19:45
|Brentford
|Everton
|20:00
|Leicester City
|January 12, 2022
|West Ham United
|19:45
|Norwich City
|January 14, 2022
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035